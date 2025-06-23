CEO Ryan Jacobsen on the Bureau’s Role in a Changing Regulatory Landscape

Nick Papagni, also known as “The Ag Meter”, sat down with Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, to discuss the organization’s legacy and mission. Founded in 1917, the Bureau has served as a vital advocate for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities across Fresno County.

Fresno County Farm Bureau: Advocating for Agriculture Since 1917

“I appreciate the opportunity to talk about us,” Jacobsen began. “The Fresno County Farm Bureau has essentially always been an advocacy organization. My full-time job is to represent and be a voice for the farmers and ranchers facing challenges every day.”

Jacobsen emphasized how dramatically things have shifted over the past few decades, particularly when it comes to regulatory and legislative burdens. “In more cases than I’d like, I find myself pushing back rather than being proactive,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s Sacramento, not Mother Nature, that determines the course of our day-to-day lives.”

He also highlighted the Bureau’s educational role. “We provide resources, training, and seminars that keep our producers informed and prepared,” Jacobsen said. “It’s not just about fighting legislation—it’s about building awareness and strengthening our community.”

Jacobsen’s message was clear: The Fresno County Farm Bureau stands on the frontlines, ensuring that the agricultural community has a voice where and when it matters most.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter“, reporting for AgNet West.