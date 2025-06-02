Fresh Vegetable Availability Drops, But Onions and Tomatoes Hold Strong

According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, per capita availability of fresh vegetables in the United States dropped by 3% in 2024, falling to 148 pounds. While this figure doesn’t account for food loss or waste, it underscores changing consumption trends and possible supply chain issues across the country.

📊 Key Highlights:

🧅 Onions saw a 1% increase , rising to 21 pounds per person

saw a , rising to 🍅 Tomatoes rose 0.1% , now at 19 pounds per person

rose , now at 🥬 Total lettuce availability dropped to 28.6 pounds per capita

🥬 Lettuce Trends Reflect Consumer Shifts

Iceberg lettuce fell by 6% , hitting a historic low of 12.4 pounds per person—down from 24 pounds in the 1990s.

fell by , hitting a historic low of per person—down from in the 1990s. Romaine and leaf lettuces declined by 9%, though they remain significantly higher than 1990 levels (up from 6 pounds to 17 pounds in the 2020s).

Despite the dip, long-term data shows a pivot away from iceberg toward more nutrient-rich leafy greens—signaling evolving dietary preferences.

Lori Boyer reporting for AgNet West

