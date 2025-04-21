The US Department of Commerce plans to terminate a 2019 agreement that suspended an anti-dumping investigation on fresh tomatoes from Mexico, citing insufficient protection for American growers from inexpensive imports. The decision follows numerous complaints from domestic producers.

Effective July 14, a 21% anti-dumping duty will be imposed on Mexican tomato imports. The Commerce Department maintains anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders to safeguard American businesses from unfairly priced imports, providing a mechanism for relief from such trade practices.

Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico Agreement Terminated