Fresh Christmas Tree Needs to be Disposed of – or Recycled

Collection site for composting the live Christmas tree

Now that Christmas is over that fresh Christmas tree will need to be disposed of – or recycled.

In most urban and suburban areas, Christmas trees are collected from curbside during the first two weeks of January. Check with your local city or county agency to see if tree curbside pickup is available, and also when it’s ok to start leaving your tree on the curb. Or, where is the nearest place is to drop off the tree if curbside pickup is not an option.

Another option is finding a non-profit agency in your area that offers tree pickup and disposal. Be sure to remove all of the lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails stands, and other non-organic decorative materials that are not part of the original tree, including the tree stand. Flocked trees are usually accepted, but not artificial trees. Larger trees, six to seven feet, may need to be cut in half depending on the requirements of your garbage hauler.

Or, you could place trees and greenery around your yard to provide shelter for birds and small animals. Cut the branches of your tree into small pieces, then add to your compost pile for use in the spring.

NEVER burn your tree in a wood stove or fireplace.

