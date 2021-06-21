Freeze Those Summer Strawberries for Delicious Flavor All Year Long

How to freeze your summer strawberries for flavor all year long. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you don’t want those summer strawberries to go to waste, there’s a way to make them last all season long. Freeze them so you’ll have delicious fruit for smoothies, desserts, and more.

The most common way to freeze strawberries is by flash-freezing them whole and unsweetened. Before you freeze them, wash them thoroughly by placing them in a colander and gently rinse under cool water before removing the stems. Arrange the whole strawberries on a dry baking sheet and freeze until solid. Transfer the frozen strawberries to freezer bags or freezer containers and store them flat. Frozen strawberries can be stored for up to a year.

You can also choose to sweeten strawberries before freezing. Place a small amount of whole or sliced strawberries in a freezer bag or container and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Repeat the layering, leaving a little space at the top of the bag or container. Cover and let the fruit stand about 15 minutes or until juicy. Then seal, and freeze.

