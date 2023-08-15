A new program aims to help farmers manage phosphorus. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A series of online training modules is now freely available to farmers, engineers, environmental consultants and others interested in designing on-farm systems to remove phosphorus from field runoff or subsurface drainage.

Available on the Internet, the modules comprise seven narrated videos, starting with a basic overview of the need for phosphorus removal systems followed by how to design, build and install them, as well as how to properly dispose of or recycle the absorbent materials used to help capture the nutrient in drainage water and runoff.

Phosphorus is a critical nutrient for optimal plant growth, health and yield, added Penn However, phosphorus that leaves agricultural fields in runoff or drainage water can accumulate in bodies of surface water, like rivers and lakes, compromising their quality and triggering the growth and decay of algal blooms that can imperil aquatic life and recreational activities.

“These videos explain the basics, and then get into all the details necessary for designing and constructing phosphorus removal structures,” said Chad Penn, an Agricultural Research Service (ARS) agricultural engineer who coordinated the modules’ development. “The goal is to disseminate this conservation practice throughout the country and world”—helping producers strike an optimal balance between crop productivity and environmental stewardship.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Free Online Training for Phosphorus Management

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.