A deceptively fragile and invasive weed threatening the ecosystems of lakes and ponds. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Deceptively fragile in appearance, the invasive Eurasian watermilfoil forms thick mats in shallow areas of a lake, killing off native aquatic plants that fish and other underwater species rely on for food and shelter.

Courtesy photo from the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center./USDA Image

The Eurasian watermilfoil is a herbaceous aquatic plant, known to form dense mats on the surface of water bodies, such as lakes and ponds. It grows and spread quickly, killing off native aquatic plants that fish and other underwater species rely on for food and shelter. The plant not only threatens the diversity and abundance of native plants, but the ecological balance of lakes and ponds, which in turn adversely affects recreational opportunities.

Eurasian watermilfoil attaches to boat hulls or gets caught in propellers, fishing gear or swim rafts. If left unattended, invasive watermilfoil will spread throughout a lake, or to other lakes.

Eurasian watermilfoil can be managed with herbicide treatment mechanical removal of plants and requires a permit.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Fragile, Invasive Weed Threatening Ecosystems of Lakes and Ponds

Rapid Response Kit: Eurasian Water Milfoil

Video by WILDLIFEFOREVER

Spread the Word. Not the Milfoil!