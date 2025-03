Major topics include Trade, USMCA, Social Responsibility, Ag Water Rule and more

Image courtesy of: Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas is preparing for the 2025 spring policy summit in Tubac, Arizona, focusing on trade, economic, and regulatory issues, as well as social responsibility and supply chains. Additionally, a Penn State team has developed an automated crop monitoring system for soilless growing systems, aiding in specialty crop management.

