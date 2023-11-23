Four Out of Five Americans Plan to Have A Thanksgiving Meal

Last month’s Consumer Food Insights Report from Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability reveals that nearly four out of five Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with a special meal. The survey, covering 1,200 consumers, assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction, and values, as well as support for agricultural and food policies. Survey data indicated that 79 percent of respondents intend to partake in a Thanksgiving meal, with 37 percent hosting, 43 percent attending, and five percent opting to eat out.

Turkey prices are expected to be higher for hosts, but retail prices have decreased 10 to 15 percent from last year’s record highs. Along with Turkey, other Thanksgiving staples, such as green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, bread rolls, and pie are expected to be a part of a majority of consumers’ meals. However, regional variations were also present. More consumers in the South plan on having macaroni and cheese, ham, and cornbread on the table compared to other regions. The report also observes an increase in weekly spending across the West, South, and Northeast regions compared to 2022.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West