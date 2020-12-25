Foolproof Winter Hardy Tropical Plants for Your Landscape

Some foolproof winter hardy tropical plants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Angel’s Trumpet

If you’ve looking to add a piece of the tropics to your landscape, here are a few suggestions.

Yucca. Though not a true tropical plant this hardy evergreen can add striking interest to tropical-style gardens.

Japanese Fiber Banana with its long and broad, leafy foliage, it is a great plant to create a tropical feel in the garden. Treated strictly as ornamentals, these types of bananas are grown for their foliage, not for fruit.

Hardy Sugar Cane is a handsome gray-green foliage provides a wonderful tropical feel and vertical accent to the garden.

Soft Shield Fern has feathery, dark green, narrow fronds that are evergreen and the perfect contrast to bold-leaved plants. They look tropical, but are actually hardy. It’s outstanding for shade gardens and naturalizes well in woodland settings.

The large leaves of Angel’s Trumpet make a dramatic statement in any garden. This tropical plant that can grow up to 10 feet in one summer and is great either for containers or the mixed border.

