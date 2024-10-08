Food System Leaders Urge for Continued Nutrition Security Funding

At the 2024 National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Annual Meeting, three experts called for increased support for nutrition security programs. The discussion focused on integrating local and regional food systems into these initiatives.

Mark Nicholson of the Alliance for National Nutrition Incentives emphasized the success of the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP). From September 2022 to August 2023, GusNIP generated $107.4 million in economic impact, benefiting farmers and increasing fruit and vegetable consumption. Nicholson urged Congress to expand this program in the upcoming farm bill.

Kendall Singleton of NourishedRx highlighted the importance of personalized food solutions for vulnerable populations, particularly those with chronic health conditions. Her company partners with local organizations to create tailored food-as-medicine programs.

Dottie Arnold, of the Urban School Food Alliance, discussed improving food procurement in schools, ensuring children have access to nutritious meals.

These discussions showcased the potential for nutrition security programs to support rural producers while enhancing public health across the U.S.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.