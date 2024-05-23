Food Safety Tips for Summer Grilling

There are a few things to keep in mind as grilling season kicks off this weekend…

Grandfather holding pot while his grandson grilling meat and vegetables on the stick.

By dusanpetkovic/DepositPhotos image

Food safety is important when it comes to grilling season so there are a few things to keep in mind. Ensure you cook your meat and poultry to the correct internal temperature by checking the internal temperature with a food thermometer.

Prevent cross-contamination occurring between raw and cooked meat or vegetables by using clean utensils. Put simply, don’t take meat off the grill with the same tongs that you used to put it on the grill. And finally, be sure place your delicious grilled meat and poultry on a clean dish when removing it from the grill to once again prevent raw meat bacteria from spoiling your fun. Have your food safety questions answered at ask.usda.gov; keep these tips in mind and you’ll be the grill master of the weekend!