Some food safety tips to consider when visiting Farmers Markets. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Farmers markets offer some of the freshest produce and vegetative products you can find, but they also create opportunities to buy locally, and support small farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses. It’s important to keep food safety top of mind when exploring farmers markets in your area.

Foodborne Illness, for example. Carefully examine produce for large bruises, cuts, and insect holes as they can potentially store bacteria that hide and spread rapidly to the inner parts of the produce.

Then, wash produce thoroughly under running water, even if you plan to peel it before eating, cutting or cooking. Bacteria can be present on the outside of foods such a watermelon or mangos, which can be transferred to the inside when you cut or peel them. Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to help eliminate bacteria.

Refrigerate cut or peeled fruits and vegetables within two hours after cutting, peeling or cooking.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Food Safety Tips to Consider When Visiting Farmers Markets