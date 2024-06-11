Food Prices Slightly Higher in May

People around the globe paid a little more for food last month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization’s Food Price Index stood at 120.4 points in May, up 0.9 percent from its revised April level. Increases in the price index for cereal and dairy products slightly more than offset decreases in those for sugar and vegetable oils. The meat index was unchanged.

It was the third consecutive monthly rise in the index but still remained down 3.4 percent from the same time in 2023 and 25 percent below the peak in March 2022.

The Cereal Price Index took the biggest jump in May, rising 7.3 points, or 6.3 percent, from April to average 118.7 points in May. The Sugar Index saw the biggest drop, coming in at 117.1 points, down 9.5 points or 7.5 percent. The Meat Price index averaged 116.6 points in May, down 0.2 points. The Dairy Price Index reached 126 points, up 2.3 points, or 1.8 percent, from April.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.