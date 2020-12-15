The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently made another announcement related to Hours-of-Service (HOS). The FMCSA has issued an extended and expanded national emergency declaration in response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. Another round of HOS waivers has been issued to help ensure the timely delivery of necessary items.

The previous extension of the emergency declaration was set to expire on December 31. The latest announcement will now extend that to February 28, 2021. The emergency HOS waiver applies to motor vehicle operations moving items that provide direct assistance to emergency relief efforts. Livestock and livestock feed are included under the extended declaration, as well as food and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.

FMCSA Extends Hours of Service Waivers into 2021

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West