Flush Irrigation Systems to Prevent Failures

Importance of Irrigation Systems Maintenance in Agriculture

When it comes to irrigation efficiency and soil health, regular maintenance of irrigation systems is essential—especially flushing. According to Cory Broad, Agronomic Sales Manager at Avid Water, Certified Crop Advisor, and Irrigation Designer, neglecting to flush your irrigation system can lead to costly consequences for both equipment and crop performance.

More Pumping Hours Require More Attention

Broad emphasizes that increased irrigation activity—particularly during the off-season—adds significant operating hours to a system. “Let’s say a system typically runs 800 hours during a normal growing season,” Broad explains. “Now, if you’re running an additional 250 to 300 hours in the off-season, you better be flushing it. You better do all the things that you do during the season because that’s just extra miles that are going on.”

He compares irrigation system maintenance to basic car care: “You have not changed your oil, sir, and you have gone to New York and back 20 times—you’re going to have a problem.”

Flushing Helps Reintroduce Water into the Ground

Beyond system longevity, flushing also plays a vital role in soil health and water management. By properly maintaining irrigation lines, growers can ensure efficient water delivery, avoid system blockages, and support efforts to replenish groundwater—especially important in drought-prone areas like California.

Expert Advice from Avid Water

Avid Water continues to support growers with tools, technologies, and strategies to maximize water use and system durability. Broad’s message is clear: if you’re putting in more hours pumping water—whether during the season or off-season—you must prioritize flushing your system to avoid future breakdowns and maintain irrigation efficiency.

This post is brought to you by the Almond Board of California. Learn more at almonds.com.