Flu Vaccines for Farm Workers

This flu season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched a program to provide free seasonal flu vaccines to some farm workers.

In rural communities in the United States, people are less likely to get vaccinated against seasonal flu. This CDC program seeks to address this disparity among workers on farms in states that have experienced outbreaks of H5 bird flu in some farm animals.

“Statistics show people in rural communities are less likely to get vaccinated against flu than people in urban or suburban settings, making them more susceptible to flu and it’s potentially serious complications,” said Doctor Lizette Durand, Chief Veterinary Officer for the CDC Influenza Division.

More than 100,000 doses of seasonal flu vaccines are being offered for free to livestock, dairy, and poultry workers in 12 states, including California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas, to help minimize seasonal flu occurrence and protect rural communities.

While seasonal flu vaccines will not protect against bird flu, they can reduce the risk of infection with seasonal influenza viruses. Less seasonal flu will mean fewer illnesses with flu-like symptoms that can be mistaken for H5 bird flu. By preventing seasonal flu, vaccinated people will be healthier, avoid healthcare visits and missed workdays this season, and make surveillance for bird flu easier.

Reducing the incidence of seasonal flu also reduces risk of co-infection with other viruses, including H5 bird flu. Co-infection with H5 and seasonal influenza viruses can lead to more serious illness and, theoretically, changes to the bird flu virus that could possibly even allow it to spread easily between people.

Flu Shots for Farm Workers