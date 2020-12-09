The flowers you should plant near your veggies in the garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Marigolds

If you’re feeling discouraged by the long list of plants you can’t grow near your vegetable garden, don’t worry. There are plenty of other options you can choose from, including the classic stand-bys of marigolds, petunias, and nasturtiums. These flowers are not only gorgeous annuals that can thrive in just about any location, but they’ll also be great companions or trap crops to cucumbers, cabbage, beans, potatoes, melons, and more.

You can always grow flowering herbs, like lavender or dill, in most cases, too. That way, you’ll have a garden that is both edible and ornamental!

Advertisement

When you’re trying to decide what to plant, always consider the unique properties of both the vegetable and flower type when considering them for companion planting. Make sure the basic requirements will be met for all your plants in your garden’s location and also consider the biggest and most important factor – how much sunlight your garden gets.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Flowers that Can be Planted Near a Vegetable Garden