Some of the earliest flowers you can expect to see blooming in Spring. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Early spring flowers are the surest sign that milder weather is on the way. These bulbs and perennials provide a splash of color before many other plants have started to leaf out after a long winter.

Look for Pansies to pop up in just about any color from white to almost black, and everything in between. The marbled leaves of Yellow Trillium will be a welcome sight in April. Bloodroot makes its appearance in mid-March, shooting up white flowers that last until late Spring. As much as any other spring bulb, Grape Hyacinths trumpet the arrival of spring. As do Daffodils, Tulips, Virginia Bluebells, Marsh Marigolds, Trout Lily’s, and Claytonia. And what’s nice about Claytonias, also called miners lettuce, both the leaves and blooms are edible and can be eaten like green salads. Also, keep an eye out for Hellebore and Grecian Windflowers. Once you spot these blooms, you’ll know it’s soon time to get back to work in your garden!

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Flowers You Can Expect to See Blooming Early This Spring