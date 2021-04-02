Some floor options to consider for your chicken coop. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Andy M. from Pixabay

Whether you decide to build your own chicken coop or buy one already constructed from the store, there are many considerations to keep in mind. Including choosing the right type of floor. Choosing a floor for your chicken coop raises health, sanitation, and budgetary concerns.

Some common materials to consider include concrete, plywood, wooden floors, vinyl, and rubber mats.

A wire is another option, but probably the least safe option in terms of coop safety. If you do go with wire, be sure to use the strongest, least flexible option, so that you have some protection from predators. Additionally, wire is probably the least safe option in terms of coop safety.

Ultimately, there is no single best option for chicken coop flooring. It pretty much boils down to what will keep you, and most importantly your chickens, happy and comfortable.

Floor Options to Consider for Your Chicken Coop