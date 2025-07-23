In a major policy announcement, USDA Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins unveiled a new five-point food safety plan designed to enhance the safety of meat and poultry products in the United States. The plan serves as a strategic roadmap for advancing USDA’s inspection capabilities, reducing foodborne illnesses, and strengthening regulatory enforcement across the food supply chain.

Five-Point Food Safety Plan for Meat and Poultry Unveiled

1. Enhancing Microbiological Testing and Oversight

The first pillar of the plan focuses on improving microbiological testing procedures and increasing regulatory oversight. These enhancements aim to provide more accurate detection of harmful pathogens, helping to identify and mitigate potential food safety threats earlier in the production process.

2. Equipping Inspectors with Advanced Tools and Training

USDA is investing in advanced tools and targeted training for its inspectors. This includes expanded data collection on listeria risk factors and educational efforts to ensure inspectors can detect emerging issues before they lead to outbreaks. The training is designed to empower field staff to act swiftly and decisively to uphold food safety standards.

3. Implementing a Practical Strategy to Reduce Salmonella

To combat salmonella, a persistent challenge in meat and poultry safety, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is launching a common-sense, results-oriented approach. This strategy emphasizes practical, science-based measures that are both effective and achievable, with the goal of significantly reducing salmonella-related illnesses.

4. Strengthening State and Local Partnerships

The fourth component of the plan emphasizes collaboration with state and local food safety agencies. By bolstering these partnerships, USDA aims to ensure consistent enforcement, more rapid response to safety concerns, and broader coverage across regions and facilities.

5. Empowering Inspectors to Enforce Compliance

Finally, USDA is taking steps to strengthen enforcement by giving inspectors more authority to take action against repeat violators. Establishments will be expected to maintain rigorous safety procedures, and noncompliance will be met with firm regulatory consequences to deter future violations.

Conclusion

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins described the plan as a forward-looking effort to ensure an even safer and more resilient food supply. Through enhanced testing, better training, cooperative partnerships, and stronger enforcement, the USDA’s five-point plan underscores a renewed commitment to protecting public health and supporting consumer confidence in the nation’s meat and poultry products.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.