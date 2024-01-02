First Survey of the Season Shows a Fraction of Last Year’s Snow Levels

Snow levels appear to be a fraction of what they were at this time last year, according to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). The first manual snow survey took place at Philips Station today, where measurements came up short from the start of 2023.

COURTESY: Fred Greaves / California Department of Water Resources

“The survey today recorded a snow depth of 7.5 inches and a snow water content of three inches. That results in 30 percent of average to dates and 12 percent of the April 1 average here at this location,” said manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, Sean de Guzman. “The statewide snowpack is currently sitting at 25 percent of average to date based off our automated snow sensor network.”

It is still too early to tell what kind of year it will be in terms of wet or dry conditions overall, de Guzman explained. The Climate Prediction Center’s seasonal outlook for the coming months still indicates an increased chance of above-average precipitation and snow. However, snow levels to start 2024 have fallen well short of last year. The first snow survey of 2023 measured a snow depth of 55.5 inches and a snow water content of 17.5 inches. “On this date last year, our statewide snowpack was already at 177 percent of average to date, which is more than half of the average yearly total,” de Guzman noted.

While snow levels are drastically lower than the start of 2023, reservoir levels are in good condition. de Guzman said that “reservoir storage is looking at about 116 percent of average right now.” California started the new year off with most of the state’s largest reservoirs at or above their historical average. Notably, Shasta is at 116 percent of the average, Oroville is at 130 percent, and Don Pedro is at 118 percent. In contrast, most California reservoirs were well below their historical averages at the beginning of 2023.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West