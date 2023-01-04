DWR ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ After First 2023 Snow Survey

The first 2023 snow survey from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) demonstrated a strong start to the year. DWR reported that Phillips Station has a snow depth of 55.5 inches and a snow water content of 17.5 inches. The results represent 177 percent of the average to date and 72 percent of the April 1 average at that location.

COURTESY: California Department of Water Resources

“We’re cautiously optimistic at this point, but we all know what could happen if the pattern turns dry, similar to what it did last year when we experienced the driest January through March on record,” said Sean de Guzman, Manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit.

During the first manual snow survey of the previous water year, California’s overall snowpack was measured at 160 percent of the average. De Guzman noted that the state is off to an even better start in 2023. “Today’s survey is actually in line with our automated snow sensor network which is currently reporting 174 percent of average to date,” de Guzman explained.

Another storm system is expected to bring more rain and snow to California through the rest of the week and into the weekend. DWR Director Karla Nemeth said they are expecting a colder storm system, which should bode well for continuing to bolster the current snowpack. Even with the encouraging readings from the first 2023 snow survey, DWR points out there is a long way to go before April 1.

“Our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in the past 40 years. However, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods quite yet,” said de Guzman. “No single storm event will end the drought. We’ll need consecutive storms month after month after month of above average rain, snow, and runoff to help really refill our reservoirs.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West