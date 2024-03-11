First Phase of AEM Survey Project to Map Groundwater Supplies Gets Completed

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has completed its mapping project in all high-and-medium-priority groundwater basins in California. The Statewide Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) Survey Project has encompassed helicopter-based technology to scan subsurface depths of up to 1,000 feet, providing critical information about underground aquifers. This data, now publicly accessible, will be used to help with the identification of locations for groundwater recharge projects.

“Data from these initial statewide AEM surveys are already being used by local groundwater agencies,” Deputy Director of Sustainable Groundwater Management, Paul Gosselin said in a press release. “We are excited to move into the next phase, expanding data collection efforts and providing new tools for understanding and managing California’s groundwater on a local, regional, and statewide level.”

Requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act make recharge projects a vital component of drought mitigation strategies. AEM survey data will reportedly facilitate expedited project development to ensure that resources are allocated efficiently. DWR’s ongoing efforts, including Basin Characterization, aim to enhance understanding and management of groundwater basins. Innovative tools like online AEM Data Viewers enable broad access to complex geologic data, fostering collaboration and informed decision-making.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West