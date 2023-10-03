First HLB Detection in Ventura Prompts Quarantine

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has imposed a quarantine in Ventura County due to the discovery of Huanglongbing (HLB). This marks the first instance of HLB-positive trees in the county. CDFA, collaborating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner, is taking swift action. The HLB detection was made in an orange and a lime tree in Santa Paula, triggering the removal of infected trees and a mandatory survey within 250 meters of the site. A grower meeting is scheduled for October 4 to address the HLB detections in Santa Paula. Ventura County is now part of Bulk Citrus Regional Quarantine Zone 6.

In response to the detection of Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus (CLas)-positive Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) samples from the site, CDFA crews are actively working to eliminate the infected trees and conducting mandatory surveys in the vicinity. The aim is to suppress the disease vector, ACP, by treating all host plants in the 250-meter area. Measures taken after an HLB detection are crucial to safeguard nearby citrus from the disease.

The findings have led to the establishment of a mandatory five-mile citrus HLB quarantine area around the site, affecting parts of Ventura County. The latest action adds Ventura to the list of counties with active HLB quarantines, which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. More than 6,300 residential trees have tested positive for HLB in those areas and affected trees have since been removed.

The quarantine restricts the sale and movement of host nursery stock within a five-mile radius. Commercial citrus growers in the affected zone must implement additional measures to move fruit. CDFA is in contact with production and retail nurseries within the quarantine, issuing hold notices to prevent the sale of nursery stock host plants. Residents are advised not to move citrus plants across the quarantine area and to cooperate with agricultural officials.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West