Week in Review: Fires May Help Winegrape Oversupply and The Latest Citrus Forecast

The abundance of challenges in 2020 may help the industry address the winegrape oversupply, at least in the short term. The latest citrus production estimate shows a decline across the U.S. but just slightly for California. California’s Attorney General remains adamantly against the raising of Shasta Dam. Several U.S. agencies are working with Canadian officials to address the latest rules implemented on romaine lettuce coming from the Salinas Valley. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive all of the week’s top agricultural news stories.

Related