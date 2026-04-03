Fire ants are often discussed in terms of crop damage, but their impact extends beyond yield loss. John Mays, Senior Director of Specialty Agriculture with Central Life Sciences, says fire ant infestations can also create serious challenges for workers and equipment in California almond orchards.

One of the most immediate concerns is worker safety. Fire ant bites can cause a range of reactions, from mild irritation to severe swelling and allergic responses. “Everyone has a different reaction to fire ants,” Mays explained, noting that some workers experience significant discomfort even from a small number of bites.

This variability makes it difficult for growers to manage labor effectively. Employers cannot always predict how individuals will react, which can complicate decisions about field assignments and worker safety protocols. In severe cases, fire ant infestations may limit where and when crews can safely work in the orchard.

In addition to worker concerns, fire ants can also interfere with equipment. Colonies may establish themselves in and around machinery, irrigation systems, and other infrastructure, potentially leading to operational disruptions. These hidden infestations can create ongoing maintenance issues and increase the risk of equipment damage.

Mays emphasized that the best approach is proactive management aimed at reducing or eliminating fire ant populations across the orchard. By controlling infestations early, growers can create a safer working environment and minimize disruptions to daily operations.

Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait is one option growers can use as part of an integrated management strategy. The product is available through local agricultural retailers and distributors, making it accessible for orchard operations of all sizes.

For more information on fire ant management and product details, visit centralantcontrol.com.