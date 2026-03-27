Fire Ant Control Timing Critical for Protecting Almond Yields

Fire ants can pose a serious threat to California almond orchards, particularly during key stages of nut development. John Mays, Senior Director of Specialty Agriculture with Central Life Sciences, says understanding both the impact of infestations and the timing of control measures is essential for protecting yields.

Mays noted that the effects of fire ant feeding can escalate quickly under the right conditions. Research from UC Davis has shown that even a single colony can cause significant damage within a short period of time. “The impact can be enormous,” he said, especially during critical development stages when nuts are more vulnerable.

Fire ants can damage almonds directly by feeding on developing nuts, reducing both quality and yield. Certain popular varieties grown in the Central Valley may be particularly susceptible, making early intervention even more important.

Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait offers a solution that targets the colony rather than just individual ants. However, Mays emphasized that growers should plan ahead, as the product does not deliver instant results. “In a couple of weeks, they’ll start to see results,” he said, with significant control typically achieved within three to four weeks under most conditions.

Because of this timeline, applications should be made proactively before peak damage periods. Treating early allows the bait to work through the colony and reduce populations before they can impact developing nuts.

Combining proper timing with a broader management strategy can help growers stay ahead of fire ant pressure and avoid costly losses. Monitoring orchard conditions and identifying colonies early are key steps in building an effective control program.

For more information on Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait, including application guidelines and product details, visit centralantcontrol.com.