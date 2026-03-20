The March 20 edition of the AgNet News Hour delivered a mix of practical field insights and high-level agricultural policy discussion, giving California farmers both immediate takeaways and long-term perspective.

The show opened with a timely conversation on fire ant management in almond orchards, a growing concern for producers across the state. John Mays of Central Life Sciences explained that while many growers rely on spot treatments, the most effective control comes from broadcast applications that cover entire orchard floors. This method helps eliminate colonies more thoroughly, protecting both yields and workers from the aggressive pests.

Fire ants don’t just damage almonds—they pose serious risks to equipment and field crews. Their ability to nest in machinery and aggressively attack workers makes them a unique challenge compared to other orchard pests. With pressure increasing in many regions, having a proactive management strategy is becoming essential for maintaining productivity and safety.

The program also featured a continued in-depth interview with former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns, who provided insight into the broader forces shaping agriculture today. Johanns emphasized the importance of profitability, innovation, and strong policy support in ensuring the future of farming, particularly in highly regulated states like California.

One key topic was the role of research and development tax credits, which Johanns says can provide meaningful financial relief for growers. Farmers may be able to amend prior tax returns to claim credits, potentially bringing much-needed capital back into their operations. These incentives are designed to reward innovation already happening on farms—from equipment upgrades to improved production practices.

Johanns also touched on the importance of technology adoption, including automation and precision agriculture tools that are helping farmers operate more efficiently. As labor costs rise and regulatory pressures increase, these technologies are becoming critical to staying competitive.

Trade and market access were another major focus. Johanns noted that expanding export opportunities and maintaining strong trade relationships will be essential for U.S. agriculture to remain competitive globally. Without access to international markets, American farmers risk losing ground to countries that are rapidly increasing production and investment.

For California growers, the episode highlighted a clear theme: success in today’s environment requires both strong on-farm management and engagement with the policies shaping agriculture’s future. From controlling pests in the orchard to navigating tax policy and global trade, farmers are balancing more variables than ever before.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…