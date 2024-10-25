FIRA USA Brings Agricultural Robotics to California

A farmer with digital tablet controls an autonomous tractor on a smart farm.

DepositPhotos image

The third annual FIRA USA event, held at the Yolo County Fairgrounds, highlighted the latest innovations in agricultural robotics and automation. FIRA USA, which has become the largest ag-tech conference of its kind in North America, showcases advanced technologies designed to address labor shortages and improve sustainability.

Gabe Youtsey, Chief Innovation Officer at UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, described the conference’s unique approach. “We demonstrate [the technologies] in the real world by growing a vegetable field in the parking lot,” said Youtsey. The practical demonstrations allow growers, startups, and industry professionals to see these technologies in action, sparking potential adoption and partnerships.

California, with its diverse crops, offers a fitting backdrop for the event. While much of ag robotics focuses on Midwest row crops like corn and soybeans, FIRA USA includes solutions tailored for specialty crops such as fruits, nuts, and vegetables. The event also emphasizes robotics’ role in improving working conditions, with collaborative robots designed to assist human laborers.

Planning is already underway for the 2025 conference, and the organizers anticipate another successful gathering, possibly at the same location near Sacramento. The event remains free for growers, further promoting accessibility to cutting-edge technologies that could reshape agriculture across the U.S.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.