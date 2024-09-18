FIRA USA Aligns with UC ANR Mission

Autonomous tractor working on the field.

By Scharfsinn/DepositPhotos

The Fira USA 2024 event coming up in October will highlight robotic and autonomous farming solutions in action. Chief Innovation Officer for UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, Gabe Yazzie said the purpose of the event perfectly aligns with some of the core priorities for UC ANR.

“One of the reasons we’re involved is to create a differentiated event from the other events that are out there. We’ve got really great events like the World Ag Expo in Tulare, which is really a large farm show and has a whole variety of different things to very high tech events in San Francisco like World Agrotech, which is focused more on investors and corporates. This one sort of brings those worlds together, brings the tech, the investors, the manufacturers and most importantly, the farmers together in a place.” “And one of the things that we do differently at Fira, we do the panels and the discussions and the researcher talks, but we do demonstrations on site. So all of it’s in one place. Why that’s important for the University of California is that our mission at UC ANR is to extend practical solutions in the food and natural systems based on science and technology. And so Fira is really a way to bring that to life.”

FIRA USA it’s:

🤖 35+ robotics and autonomous solutions for farming in expo and in demos

🌱 2,500+ attendees with among them growers, leaders of AI and AgRobotics, industrials…

🗣️ 12+ live sessions and 60+ experts in them

🤝 150+ partners, exhibitors and sponsors with lots of networking times to expand your business in the US and Worldwide…

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West