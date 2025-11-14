A Conversation with Hannah Johnson, Director of Industry for the California Ag Tech Alliance

Bringing the Ag Tech Community Together

Hannah Johnson

At FIRA USA in Woodland, California, excitement and collaboration filled the venue as farmers, technologists, government officials, universities, researchers, and investors came together under one roof. For Hannah Johnson, Director of Industry for the California Ag Tech Alliance, this environment represents the heart of meaningful progress in agriculture.

“FIRA is always very exciting,” Johnson said, noting that the event successfully unites all the stakeholders who are working tirelessly to develop solutions for growers. This dynamic cross-sector gathering, she emphasized, is where real problem-solving happens.

Inside FIRA USA 2025: California’s AgTech Future

Reflecting on the Reedley Ag Conference

Before diving into FIRA, Johnson reflected on her team’s success with the recent Reedley Ag Conference—an event widely praised for its turnout, content, and industry engagement.

The Reedley event brought together educators, employers, commodity partners, and students in a powerful show of collaboration. Johnson credited the industry itself for shaping the content and ensuring that the next generation of ag workers receives the relevant skills needed for tomorrow’s workforce.

She highlighted meaningful discussions around food safety, with input from major buyers such as Costco, Sysco, and Taco Bell. These companies emphasized their reliance on commodity groups to drive best practices and reduce audit burdens on growers.

Johnson also pointed to valuable insights from employers like Fowler Packing, Moonlight Packing, and GAR, who shared what the future of their businesses will require—including the skill sets needed from upcoming employees. The engagement of educational leaders, including the State Center Community College District Chancellor Dr. Goldsmith, reinforced a commitment to building responsive certificate programs that directly address industry needs.

But above all, Johnson said, the biggest highlight was simply getting so many people in one room who care about agriculture and are looking for ways to collaborate. “That is what I’m here for all day,” she noted.

FIRA USA: A Hub of Automation, Robotics, and Workforce Innovation

Turning to FIRA USA, Johnson described the event as a showcase of cutting-edge agricultural automation—technology she jokingly referred to as “fun toys,” though she emphasized their serious potential.

What stood out most this year, she said, was how many tech companies are finally involving growers and farmworkers early in their development process. This shift ensures that robots and automated tools are designed for real-world functionality in the field.

Growers at FIRA were actively engaging with developers—asking questions, offering suggestions, and exploring ways technology could improve efficiency and preserve operational margins. Equally important was the strong emphasis on workforce development.

According to Johnson, the goal is not to replace skilled farmworkers, but to enhance their roles—making jobs safer, higher-quality, and more technical. New technologies create opportunities for workers to lead teams, operate robots, integrate new tools into farm operations, and take on advanced responsibilities within their organizations.

Launch of the California Ag Tech Alliance

One of the most significant developments at FIRA was the launch of the California Ag Tech Alliance, a $15 million project funded through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

The initiative aims to bring all agriculture innovation players—researchers, workforce developers, investors, startups, and more—around one table. The mission: eliminate duplicated efforts and align everyone toward grower- and farmworker-led innovation.

This collaborative model, Johnson explained, is essential to ensuring that ag tech solutions serve the industry’s real-world needs.

Shifting Workforce Dynamics and the Need for Ag-Tech-Fluent Professionals

A major topic of discussion was the changing labor landscape. As older farmworkers retire and fewer young people pursue traditional farm labor roles, automation becomes increasingly crucial. But automation also creates new opportunities.

One of the biggest needs farmers express today, Johnson said, is a workforce that understands both farming and technology. The most valuable employees will be those who can operate advanced equipment while understanding the nuances of day-to-day farm work. These individuals bridge critical gaps, helping growers integrate new technologies into their operations.

The Human Side of Ag Innovation

AgMeter host Nick acknowledged Johnson’s unique ability to bridge the worlds of legacy farming and emerging technology—something she attributes to her personal background. Johnson shared that she once had to sell her family’s ranch, an experience she carries with her every day.

“I don’t want that to happen to any other farmers,” she said, emphasizing that her passion for ag tech is rooted in protecting farmers and strengthening the long-term sustainability of agriculture.

National Interest in Ag AI and Robotics

FIRA 2025 also drew attention from universities across the country—including institutions from Florida, Pennsylvania, and Colorado—reflecting growing national interest in agricultural AI and automation.

Johnson explained that AI plays a major role in modeling, forecasting, and powering the perception systems used in robotics. However, she stressed that people remain irreplaceable in agriculture. Robots will never replace the intuitive, experiential knowledge of skilled workers—they will simply support them.

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency Through Automation

The show floor featured innovations like the GUSS autonomous sprayer from John Deere—technology that eliminates the need for workers to wear protective suits while spraying crops. These types of advances improve both operational efficiency and worker safety.

According to Johnson, the goal of technology in agriculture has always been the same: increase efficiency, enhance safety, and improve the bottom line. She also praised the vast network of organizations working to vet and support ag tech innovation, including UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, the CSU system, Western Growers, California Farm Bureau, and numerous innovation hubs across the Central Valley.

Smart Investment and Farmer-Driven Solutions

While more funding is flowing into ag tech than ever before, Johnson cautioned that investments must be made wisely. Limited dollars should support farmer-driven technologies that involve growers and farmworkers from the earliest stages. Tools developed without real-world input risk failing once they reach the field.

The Road Ahead: Automation, Harvest Technology, and Continued Learning

Looking toward 2026 and beyond, Johnson expects significant focus on automating harvest across multiple commodities—an area where the industry has been close, but not quite there, for years. With concentrated funding and collaboration, she believes meaningful breakthroughs are on the horizon.

Farmers continue to express interest in automation, even with high upfront costs. Many innovators at FIRA shared how much progress they’ve made after just a few years of field testing—proof that collaboration between growers and engineers leads to rapid advancements.

And as for what 2026 looks like for Hannah Johnson? Her answer was simple after a whirlwind year of conferences, collaboration, and leadership:

“First, I’m going to take a nap.”

Looking Ahead to Reedley 2026: A Unified, Grower-Led Vision

As the conversation shifted toward the future, Hannah Johnson shared plans already underway for next year’s Reedley Ag Conference. The date will be announced soon, but growers and ag professionals can expect the event to take place in early October 2026.

Over the next two years, Johnson’s primary responsibility will be organizing and leading the Industry Advisory Board for the California Ag Tech Alliance. This board brings together farmers representing more than 20 commodities across 16 of California’s most productive agricultural counties. It includes operations of every size—conventional, regenerative, and organic—ensuring that all corners of California agriculture have a voice in shaping the state’s innovation agenda.

This advisory board identifies and prioritizes the biggest challenges facing the industry. Once identified, the Alliance’s extensive network of partners—announced at the FIRA press conference—focuses its programming and resources on solving those problems.

The current priority issues include:

Biomass

Soil and water management

Pest management

Labor

Workforce development

Johnson emphasized that this structure ensures California’s ag tech strategy remains truly farmer-led and deeply grounded in real-world needs.

The Resilience of Farmers—and the Advocacy Behind Them

AgMeter host Nick noted that farmers are some of the most resilient people in the world—tougher when times get tough, constantly adapting, and deeply committed to feeding communities. He also acknowledged the importance of having leaders like Hannah Johnson fighting for their interests.

Johnson didn’t hesitate to share the feeling. “I hope so, because I’m pretty damn fired up, Nick,” she said with conviction.

A Shared Passion for Agriculture’s Future

Both Johnson and AgMeter spoke passionately about their commitment to agriculture. Nick described the energy he felt at the conference, and Johnson echoed that momentum, reiterating the importance of supporting and sustaining the farming community.

When asked if she had any final messages for AgNet West listeners before returning to work—and eventually taking that long-awaited nap—Johnson took the opportunity to highlight one key leader in California agriculture.

Recognizing Secretary Karen Ross

Johnson expressed deep gratitude for California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross, praising her dedication, presence, and advocacy throughout the FIRA event.

Listeners saw Secretary Ross walking the show floor, speaking with growers, participating in panels, and championing the future of agriculture at every step. Johnson stressed that the industry should know: Karen Ross has their back.

Connecting with the California Ag Tech Alliance

As Johnson continues building out the California Ag Tech Alliance and preparing for Reedley 2026, interested growers, companies, or stakeholders can get in touch through AgMeter.

Those wishing to reach Johnson can email:

nick@agnetmedia.com

Messages will be forwarded to her, including inquiries from those who want to participate in the 2026 Reedley Ag Conference.

Appreciation and Ongoing Collaboration

The conversation closed with mutual appreciation. Nick invited Johnson back anytime she has exciting updates—“after your nap,” he joked—and affirmed that she is always welcome on the show.

Johnson thanked him, expressing gratitude for the platform and the ongoing partnership.