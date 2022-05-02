Finding trends in food production. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) recently released The Future of Food Production, a whitepaper detailing the drivers impacting how food is produced in North America.

From producing more with less environmental impact to advanced food traceability to help maintain consumer trust to artificial intelligence enabling insights-driven farming, the 13 trends outlined in the whitepaper define a new way of doing business that will help growers produce more with less.

The 13 trends outlined in The Future of Food Production report include:

Producing more with less environmental impact The Optimization of water use Increasing global demand for protein Creating Shorter food supply chains Geographic shifts in production Advanced food traceability that helps maintain consumer trust Farmers adjusting in response to emission regulation Efforts to decarbonize, which are creating adjacent economies Narrowing of the connectivity gap Artificial intelligence that enables insights-driven farming Resources for cybersecurity Changes in Farm ownership models New business models that are emerging.

The global population is projected to increase by 2.2 billion by 2050, requiring a 70% increase in food production, without additional land or natural resources.

