Three finalists have been selected for the 2021 California Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In California, Sand County Foundation presents the award with American Farmland Trust, and state partners of Sustainable Conservation and the California Farm Bureau Federation.

The first California Leopold Conservation Award recipient, Lange Twins Wine Estates of Lodi, was selected in 2006. Burroughs Family of Farms of Denair received the award in 2020. This year’s finalists are the Beretta Family Dairy of Sonoma County, Stemple Creek Ranch of Marin County, and Witcher Creek Ranch of Modoc County.

The Leopold Conservation Award will be presented during the California Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in December. The award recipient will receive $10,000 and a crystal award.

Listen to the radio report below.

Finalists Selected for 2021 California Leopold Conservation Award

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West