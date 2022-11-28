Final Food Traceability Rule Released by FDA

The final food traceability rule has been released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods establishes additional requirements under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Recordkeeping rules are being enhanced for entities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). Groups including the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) are reviewing what the implications will be for industry members.

“IFPA is committed to working with the FDA to help our members understand and comply with the requirements of the final rule,” IFPA Vice President of Supply Chain and Sustainability, Ed Treacy said in a press release. “We appreciate that the major concerns we had about the draft rule have been addressed. We encourage our members to participate in upcoming opportunities to learn more about how this rule impacts their business.”

The new requirements are intended to expedite the identification and response to potentially contaminated foods. IFPA points out that some of the most pressing changes include the removal of requirements for sharing entry numbers assigned to imported food. Furthermore, first receiver recordkeeping requirements for growing and harvesting information will now be assigned to the Initial Packer. FDA Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannis described the rule as “a game-changer for prevention.”

The final food traceability rule will become effective 60 days after it is published in the Federal Registry and will be enforced beginning in 2026. FDA noted that the final rule contains several adjustments based on public comments in response to a proposal released in 2020. Multiple informational events are scheduled to help provide insight into the new requirements. FDA will be hosting a webinar on December 7. IFPA will also be hosting a Virtual Town Hall on December 14, titled “FSMA 204 Traceability Final Rule.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West