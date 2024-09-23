Final Awards through Landmark Meat and Poultry Processing Investment

Refrigerated display case with fresh meat in supermarket.

By iardcom/DepositPhotos

USDA is awarding more than $35 million in grants to 15 independent meat processors in 12 states to increase processing capacity, spur competition to expand market opportunities for U.S. farmers and create jobs in rural areas.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says this marks the final investment in the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). MPPEP is funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was first launched in 2022.

“Through investments like these, USDA is working to give farmers and ranchers a fair chance to compete in the marketplace, which will increase local food options and lower grocery costs for American families,” Vilsack said. Since the beginning of the program, USDA has provided 74 awards totaling more than $325 million through MPPEP to expand processing capacity and strengthen the food supply chain.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.