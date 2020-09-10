Fill Your Garden with These Native Plants This Fall

Fill your garden with some of these native plants this fall. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Goldenrod

Image by Peter Stein from Pixabay

There are some native perennials that will bloom late in the season and will keep going even after the first frost hits. Make sure to plant them right now for your fall garden. And, you’ll attract a few pollinators, as well.

Such as the New England Aster that bears tons of pink, blue, purple or white flowers that will be gorgeous in a vase.

Another cheery flower is the yellow Goldenrod. And despite the common misconception, goldenrod is not a source of seasonal allergies (ragweed, which blooms at the same time, is the real culprit).

Lemon Queen is the perennial sunflower that produces gorgeous creamy-yellow blooms.

Part of a big group of native plants in the daisy family, helenium offers cheery yellow, orange, or red blooms at the end of the season.

A fun plant with a fun name, turtlehead earned its moniker because of the shape of its purplish-pink blooms. Clusters of these unique flowers appear around this time of year and keep going until freezing weather sets in.

