Fig Crop Shaping Up to be Promising

California’s spring fig crop is shaping up to be promising, with both Black Mission and Brown Turkey figs expected to have a steady harvest this season. Growers anticipate the Black Mission figs will begin harvesting in early June, followed by Brown Turkey figs in mid-July, potentially stretching into the main production period. This year’s crop size is comparable to last year’s, with contributions from younger plantings helping sustain volume.

Demand for California figs is projected to remain strong, with the majority of supply serving domestic markets. However, a portion of the crop is expected to be exported to Canada, continuing the region’s international presence in fig production. Due to rising production costs and potential impacts from tariffs, prices are anticipated to increase, making the market outlook more dynamic for growers and buyers alike.

As the season approaches, industry professionals have an opportunity to connect and discuss market trends at the upcoming West Coast Produce Expo in Palm Desert, scheduled for May 28-30. The event will bring together growers, suppliers, and buyers to exchange insights on California’s agricultural output and explore developments in fresh produce markets.

Overall, the spring fig harvest appears to be on track for a productive season, supported by stable crop conditions and robust consumer interest. Growers remain optimistic about the outlook, despite the challenges of rising costs and trade uncertainties. The combination of strong demand and market adaptability will be key in navigating this year’s fig season successfully.

According to figs.com, California Fig growers work hard tending to the trees, harvesting the fruits, and drying figs. But fig production is a year-round process that requires soil preparation, irrigation monitoring, and pruning. It’s especially important to California Fig growers, packers, and suppliers to find innovative ways to reduce the carbon footprint of producing California Figs. The figs are a beautiful, natural and unique fruit; all involved in their production are committed to caring for the ecosystem and are focused on sustainability and conservation of the land, water, and soil while providing the best quality product.

