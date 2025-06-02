Fifth-Generation Farmer Stephanie Moreta Sounds Alarm on Land Grabs in California

In a heartfelt conversation featuring Stephanie Moreda—known to many as the voice behind Dairy Girl Diaries—shed light on the ongoing land grab crisis threatening small family farms in Petaluma, California. As a fifth-generation farmer with Moreda Family Farms, she voiced growing concern over powerful entities attempting to strip working farms from multigenerational families.

Moreda hinted at ongoing discussions with individuals connected to presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and noted that former President Donald Trump, may be unaware of the crisis despite his past efforts to protect agricultural land from similar threats. In 2014, Trump signed executive orders to defend farmers from aggressive NGO interference, specifically citing the case of Kevin Lenny and his oyster farm at Point Reyes. Now, those protections have been reversed under the Biden administration, accelerating the land grab issue.

“If I were Trump, I’d take this as a personal affront,” Moreda said, pointing to the dismantling of policies he once championed. “This is the time to stand up for small farming.”

As farmland disappears and federal protections waver, Moreda urges the public—and leaders in Washington—to pay attention before it’s too late. Her message is a clarion call for support and action to preserve America’s family farms.

