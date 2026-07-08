Tractor spray fertilize with insecticide herbicide chemicals in agriculture field.

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The new FIELDS program is designed to strengthen America’s fertilizer supply chain by increasing domestic production and reducing costs for farmers. A recent report highlighted details from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on USDA’s latest investment aimed at expanding fertilizer manufacturing capacity across the country.

The Fertilizer Investment and Expansion for Long-Term Domestic Supply, or FIELDS program, will provide $500 million in grant funding to support both new and existing fertilizer production facilities. USDA officials say the initiative is intended to encourage more fertilizer manufacturing in the United States while improving long-term supply chain stability for agricultural producers.

According to Rollins, the funding will be administered through USDA Rural Development and is focused on helping facilities expand production more quickly.

FIELDS Program Supports Domestic Fertilizer Capacity

Rollins said the initiative is designed to increase domestic fertilizer production by helping facilities secure the resources needed to grow.

“The Fertilizer Investment and Expansion for Long-Term Domestic Supply, or the FIELDS program, will include a $500 million additional pot of money to invest from our Rural Development team here at USDA in both new but also existing fertilizer facilities to fast-track more fertilizer in America being built here,” she said.

The grants are expected to support projects that increase manufacturing capacity while strengthening the nation’s agricultural supply chain.

USDA has emphasized that improving domestic fertilizer production can help reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and create a more resilient system for American agriculture.

FIELDS Program Applications Open for 45 Days

Rollins said applications for the grant program will remain open for 45 days and must demonstrate several key qualifications.

“Applications…must demonstrate financing plans, market demand, project execution capabilities and measurable benefits for our farmers,” she said.

USDA’s goal is to prioritize projects that can successfully increase fertilizer production while delivering meaningful value to agricultural producers.

“We want fertilizer plants built in America, and we are willing to prioritize it,” Rollins said.

Officials believe expanding domestic fertilizer manufacturing will help improve supply availability and contribute to lower fertilizer costs over time, providing additional support for farmers facing ongoing input expenses.

Hear more about the FIELDS program and how USDA plans to expand domestic fertilizer production by listening to the report below.