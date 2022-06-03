Field Day Focused on Beneficial Predators in Walnuts Happening June 16

A Biologically Integrated Orchard Systems field day is coming up in Princeton on June 16. The free, in-person event is being hosted by the Community Alliance with Family Farmers. Registration is available online. One of the scheduled speakers, UC Farm Advisor Amber Vinchesi-Vahl said the on-farm demo will be taking place in a walnut orchard with a focus on cover crops and beneficial predators.
“Predatory mite releases, there will be a demonstration of this on that farm. And we’ll be talking a lot of about natural enemies and how to identify natural enemies on your farm and then also attract natural enemies to your farm to help control pests,” Vinchesi-Vahl explained. “They will also be doing a demonstration of a roller crimper for cover crop management.”
