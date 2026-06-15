FFA membership continues to grow across the country, surpassing one million members as the organization prepares for its 99th National FFA Convention and Expo this fall in Indianapolis. National FFA Marketing and Communications Lead Kristy Meyer recently joined the AgNet News Hour to discuss membership growth, leadership development, and the future of agricultural education.

According to Meyer, FFA has experienced significant growth in recent years, not only in traditional rural communities but also in suburban and urban areas. The organization reached the one-million-member milestone two years ago and continues expanding its reach as more students discover opportunities within agriculture.

“We had a million members two years ago and we just keep growing,” Meyer said. “We’re really glad that all of our members are understanding what agriculture is and how important it is to everybody.”

The organization’s annual National FFA Convention and Expo remains one of the largest student leadership events in the nation. Last year’s convention attracted more than 73,000 attendees, and organizers expect similar participation when members gather in Indianapolis October 21-24 for the 99th convention.

FFA officials recently announced that Indianapolis will remain home to the national convention through 2040. The event brings together students from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to participate in leadership workshops, competitions, career exploration activities, and service projects.

Meyer said one of the organization’s greatest strengths is its ability to prepare students for careers both inside and outside of production agriculture.

“We really talk about the premier leadership, personal growth, and career success that FFA offers,” Meyer explained.

While farming remains at the heart of the organization, Meyer noted that agriculture now includes more than 250 different career paths. Students are increasingly interested in technology, precision agriculture, artificial intelligence, engineering, communications, and agribusiness careers.

FFA membership is directly connected to agricultural education programs offered through schools. Students enrolled in agricultural education classes have opportunities to participate in FFA activities, leadership events, and supervised agricultural experiences that help prepare them for future careers.

Meyer also highlighted the importance of community service within the organization. FFA members regularly participate in local volunteer efforts and leadership programs, including the Washington Leadership Conference held annually in Washington, D.C.

Another initiative launching this year is Chapter Connect, a program designed to pair FFA chapters from different regions of the country so students can learn about agriculture, culture, and production practices outside their local areas.

The organization continues to receive praise from agricultural employers for producing highly motivated and well-prepared young leaders. Through public speaking, leadership development, career training, and hands-on agricultural experiences, FFA members gain skills that often translate directly into workplace success.

As agriculture faces ongoing workforce challenges and increasing technological demands, Meyer remains optimistic about the next generation.

“The future is strong with our members,” Meyer said. “There’s a lot of hope and we have really good members. This is the future generation of leaders, and our country is in pretty good shape with them.”

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