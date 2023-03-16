Students prepare for careers with animals. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Future Farmers of America (FFA) members from across the country this spring traveled to Denver, Colorado, to explore careers in the animal systems industry. The 73 FFA members attended the Next Gen Conference, which began in 2020 and focuses on specific pathways, from animal systems to biotechnology systems.

Through the event, members access new ideas, trends and opportunities that connect them directly with industry leaders to explore future career paths. The conference is designed specifically to give FFA members hands-on, industry-relevant experience. Members explored diverse animal operations around Denver and learned how to plan for their future careers. In addition, they learned about marketing, new technologies and unique opportunities in animal systems.

An FFA spokesperson says the conference helps “cultivate future leaders in the animal systems pathway through a week of experiential learning, relevant education and networking.”

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members. It was founded in 1928.

FFA Members Prepare for Careers in Animal Systems Pathways

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.