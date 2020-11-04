FFA Concludes Virtual National Convention

The 93rd National Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo has official wrapped for the year, after being held through an online platform for the first time. The decision to move the convention online this year was made back in June, but it didn’t stop the more than 217,000 viewers and participants of the event. Convention attendees had the opportunity to view the live general sessions on RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel and streaming on FFA.org.

Participants saw their peers from across the country get recognized for their hard work and also heard from this year’s national officer team. The annual National Days of Service was also a tremendous success this year. By the end of the convention, more than 280 chapters from 45 states and Puerto Rico had registered local service events throughout October. Altogether, the projects engaged nearly 2,300 FFA members in more than 7,300 volunteer hours.

