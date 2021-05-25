The Future Farmers of America (FFA) has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to 974 recipients across the country. The scholarships were made possible thanks to the generosity of more than 300 sponsors and donors. This year marked the 37th year of the FFA scholarship program that originally began in 1984 with 16 scholarship opportunities. More than $50 million in scholarship funding has been awarded over the past 36 years through the National FFA Organization.

There were more than 4600 students who applied online for the scholarships in 2020. The scholarships were available to students who are pursing two and four-year degrees, vocational certification, or specialized training programs. The selection process takes a variety of attributes into consideration, including FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience, and academics. Information regarding the 2022 FFA Scholarship program will be available on the website beginning November 1.

FFA Awards More than $1.5 Million in Scholarships

