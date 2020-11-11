The healthy benefits of beets. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you’re looking for a natural way that may help you lose weight, or lower blood pressure, and improve overall athletic performance, among other things, then beets might be your new best friend.

There are so many healthful benefits beets are known for. Including fighting inflammation, supporting brain health, and aiding in digestion. Beets contain proteins and fiber and have very little calories. You can either eat beets in a salad or drink beet juice to achieve these health benefits.

Beets may also lower blood pressure because they contain nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator that relaxes and widens blood vessels. Beets pack a mighty punch when it comes to nutrients, and they can help prevent some chronic diseases.

As with any food, the over-consumption of beets can lead to some health problems. There is the potential for increased risk of kidney stones. And, if gout is a concern this is probably something you should avoid.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

A Few Natural, Healthy Benefits of Growing Beets