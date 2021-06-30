A Few Common Composting Mistakes You Need to Avoid

Some common composting mistakes to avoid. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Composting is the ultimate recycling activity. It reduces the amount of garbage that goes into our landfills, and transforms into one of the best soil boosters you can add to your garden. Just mix air, water, and some kitchen scraps and yard trimmings, then wait.

There is a little science involved and some common missteps can cause frustration. Such as using only one pile or bin. Always have at least two piles, or a double-chamber bin, so while your first batch is maturing, you can add new waste material to the second bin chamber or pile.

It’s also important to have the right balance of brown and green plant matter. You need high-carbon “browns” such as dry leaves, straw, shredded paper, or sawdust; and high-nitrogen “green” material: fresh garden wastes, untreated grass clippings, and food scraps like fruit and vegetable peels.

Never add animal-based food scraps such as meat, seafood, greasy food, or dairy products to your bin or pile. Also avoid grass clippings from areas that have been treated with weed killers or sawdust from treated wood.

