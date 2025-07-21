Fertilizer Prices Show Stability for Fifth Consecutive Week

Fertilizer markets have remained relatively stable for the fifth week in a row, with no significant price movement in either direction. While prices are still elevated, the lack of dramatic changes has provided a temporary sense of consistency for producers planning nutrient purchases.

Fertilizer Prices Steady as Brazil Potash Secures Funding

According to recent data, six fertilizer types posted slight price increases compared to last month:

DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) : $810 per ton

: $810 per ton MAP (Monoammonium Phosphate) : $847 per ton

: $847 per ton Potash : $481 per ton

: $481 per ton Urea : $658 per ton

: $658 per ton 10-34-0 : $672 per ton

: $672 per ton UAN-32 (Urea Ammonium Nitrate): $501 per ton

Conversely, two fertilizers saw minor price decreases:

Anhydrous Ammonia : $769 per ton

: $769 per ton UAN-28: $417 per ton

While the overall market remains higher compared to historic averages, recent weeks have shown relatively little volatility.

Brazil Potash Secures $200M for Mining Power Transmission Project

In a related development, Brazil Potash has signed a non-binding agreement with energy firm Fictor Energia to provide $200 million in funding for its potash mining project. The funding, as reported by Dow Jones, will specifically support the development of the project’s power transmission infrastructure.

Under the terms of the agreement:

Fictor Energia will handle the development, permitting, construction , and operation of the infrastructure needed to supply 300 megawatts of power annually .

will handle the , and of the infrastructure needed to supply . After 25 years of operation , ownership of the power lines and associated substation will be transferred to Brazil Potash.

, ownership of the will be transferred to Brazil Potash. The infrastructure is expected to be completed and fully operational by July 2029.

This investment marks a critical step forward for Brazil Potash as it works to advance one of the most significant mineral development projects in South America.

Stay tuned for more updates on global fertilizer trends and ag infrastructure developments.