Federal Urban Agriculture Committee to Meet this Month

You’re invited to the federal urban agriculture committee meeting. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Members of the Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Advisory Committee will meet this month. This is the committee’s seventh meeting and is scheduled for November 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM.

The 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to create the committee to advise the Agriculture Secretary on developing policies and outreach relating to urban, indoor, and other emerging agricultural production practices, as well as identify any barriers to urban agriculture. The committee is one of several ways that USDA is extending support and building frameworks to support urban agriculture, including issues of equity, climate resilience and nutrition access.

Twelve members are appointed to the committee for one to three-year terms by the Secretary of Agriculture. The members represent a diverse set of expertise, including urban production, innovative production, higher education, non-profit, finance, business and economic development, supply chain, and other areas related to urban, indoor, and other emerging agriculture production practices.

The public is invited to attend virtually by registering on the USDA website.

Meetings are open to the public with advance registration:

