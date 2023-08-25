Federal Milk Marketing Order Hearing Gets Underway

The hearing to consider changes to the Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) officially got underway in Carmel, Indiana. Testimony from dairy producers and other industry stakeholders began on August 23. Expectations are for the hearing to last between five and seven weeks. Nearly two-dozen proposals have been submitted for review, covering five different areas of the industry. Groups including the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), and International Dairy Foods Association have all submitted proposals.

“This industry is poised for progress as Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization is now in sight,” NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern said in a press release. “NMPF’s comprehensive proposal for improvements to the system forms the basis of this hearing, and through our members’ depth of expertise and unmatched team of dairy farmers and cooperative analysts, we are prepared to advance our industry’s need for these updates.”

Dairy farmers can provide testimony in person for up to 60 minutes at any time. Testimony can also be given online every Friday beginning September 1. Virtual testimony requires registration at the beginning of the week. Ten 15-minute timeslots will be made available for virtual testimony each Friday. AFBF is encouraging dairy producers to get involved in the hearing process.

“Federal Milk Marketing Orders influence how dairy farmers are paid every month and historically has always been based on dairy farmer input,” AFBF Economist Daniel Munch explained. “So, it’s important for dairy farmers to make their voices heard, how has the federal milk marking order impacted them in the past several years and how can we advocate for a system that’s modernized and more reflective of what the Federal Milk Marketing Order system is meant to provide, which is a fair market price for farmers.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West